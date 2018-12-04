People Think Travis Scott Cheated on Kylie Jenner Because of This Photo

Travis Scott says he didn’t cheat on Kylie Jenner. The Astroworld rapper took to social media to deny the rumor, fueled by an image that seems to show him up close and personal with a woman who isn’t Jenner.

In the photo, a man who appears to be Scott stands on a balcony with his face close to a woman’s, whose back is to the camera. Fans initially shared and reacted to what they assumed was a new and undoctored image.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“travis scott really cheating on Kylie?.. this goes to show men will give you everything (all the cute s— she would post on her [Instagram] and snapchat story) and he will still cheat.. kylie was a down a— b— too sis sold lip kits at his shows to help him and his hustle.. how sad,” one Twitter user wrote.

“wait did travis really cheat on kylie,” another wrote.

Others weren’t so sure, wondering if the image could have been old, doctored or maybe even from a music video shoot.

I know damn well Travis ain’t cheat on Kylie…. how the fuck you cheating on a billionaire… pic.twitter.com/83WE5ANeQb — Im scared of flewing! (@Boy4Whitney) December 3, 2018

“I know damn well Travis ain’t cheat on Kylie…. how the f— you cheating on a billionaire…” one Twitter user wrote.

“Y’all don’t even know if Travis Scott cheating on Kylie, it might be a video shoot,” someone else said.

The rumor finally started to quell when Scott took to his Instagram Story, seemingly to imply that the photo was “fake.” He took an even more outright approach in an Instagram comment.

“Trolls always wanna create some fake s— to destroy real love. GOING OVER BOARD TO MAKE S— LOOK LIKE IS NOT IS EVIL. I hate acknowledging s—. But quit try to take joy from s— that’s good. I pray god blocks out all evil,” Scott wrote on his Instagram Story. “BACK TO CELEBRATIING [sic] !!!!”

He denied the cheating rumors outright when a fan posted the image, which even appears to have a TMZ watermark, and captioned it, “Yo this real!?” Scott took to the post’s comments section and wrote, “S— cap a— f— TMZ ain’t post this s—. Trolls working hard today. I don’t be on balcony wit no thots. That s— lame. Try again u trollsssss. Me and my wifey sturdy. Back to celebrateing [sic] !!!”

He left another comment on the post, as captured by Comments By Celebs, writing, “Only got love for my wife. No time to be wasting. Try again.”

Scott and Jenner, who welcomed their daughter Stormi Webster in February, frequently refer to each other by “hubby” and “wifey,” despite the fact that they are not publicly engaged or married.

As for Scott going “back to celebrating,” the rapper has a lot to celebrate as of late — his track “Sicko Mode” featuring Drake, Swae Lee and the late Big Hawk hit the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

“I don’t know how I’m writing this right now … it’s so many emotions. Just super-thankful to all the fans and supporters,” Scott told Billboard. “Me and Drake been working to make something so crazy for the kids. It’s dope that one of our illest collaborations just went No. 1. I just want to thank him and the whole OVO fam for everything. And love to Skrillex!”