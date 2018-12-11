‘Gossip Girl’ Star Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke Tie the Knot a Second Time

“You only get married twice, once” 🌹🌹I love you @pennbadgley A post shared by Domino Kirke (@dominokirke) on Jun 25, 2017 at 3:05pm PDT

Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke are married — again!

E! News reports that the couple first tied the knot in February with a small courthouse wedding in Brooklyn, followed by a restaurant reception. Kirke, a musician and doula, shared the news of their second ceremony on Instagram Sunday, posting a shot of the actor in a suit with the caption, “You only get married twice, once” I love you @pennbadgley.”

Kirke opted for a beige lace dress, accessorizing with a silver headband adorned with moons and flowers.

💫 the most beautiful bride💫✨congratulations Domino you deserve the moon and the stars✨ 💕 A post shared by tara summers (@tarasummers) on Jun 25, 2017 at 7:53am PDT

Several celebrity guests were in attendance at the pair’s nuptials, including actors Mariska Hargitay, Peter Hermann, Debra Messing and Tara Summers, fashion designer Zac Posen and model Heidi Klum.

Several guests shared snaps on Instagram from the day, which included a gorgeous outdoor ceremony and dancing beneath a tent.

Gathering… A post shared by Jordan Galland (@landofgal) on Jun 24, 2017 at 3:47pm PDT

Happiest of wedding parties for the lovely couple. A post shared by Jordan Galland (@landofgal) on Jun 24, 2017 at 7:28pm PDT

E! News shares that Badgley and Kirke have been together since 2014.

