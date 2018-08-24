‘Pawn Stars’ Personality Corey Harrison Files for Divorce

Pawn Stars star Corey Harrison filed for divorce from his wife Karina after just one year of marriage.

Harrison, 35, filed for divorce in Nevada last week, reports The Blast. The joint petition was sealed days after the filing. According to the site, the two already reached an agreement on custody and spousal support.

“Karina and I love each other very much. With our competing work schedules, we just weren’t able to make the marriage work but remain good friends and want only the best for each other,” Harrison told The Blast in a statement.

The last time Karina appeared on Harrison’s Instagram page was back on April 28, when he posted a selfie with her and another photo of just Karina. “Love my wife, NO MATTER WHAT!” he wrote in the caption for one of the photos.

Karina, who also goes by “Kiki,” also had an Instagram account at “realkikiharrison,” but that page has since been deleted.

In April, Harrison and Karina told the Las Vegas Review-Journal they were expecting their first child. They planned to name the baby Richard Benjamin Harrison, after Pawn Stars patriarch Richard “Old Man” Harrison. The child was due on Oct. 23. The pregnancy was first announced on Instagram, but Harrison deleted the post.

Harrison is part of the Harrison family that runs Gold & Silver Pawn in Las Vegas. In June, “Old Man” Harrison died after a battle with Parkinson’s disease at age 77. According to his will, son Rick Harrison, Harrison’s father, was made administrator of “Old Man” Harrison’s estate.

“I was lucky enough to spend 15 years of my life working with the old man. He wasn’t just a grandfather, he was truly a best friend as well,” Harrison wrote on Instagram after his grandfather’s death. “I’m truly blessed to have had him as a mentor. He will be missed everyday at this time we thank you for all of the kind words and we ask for privacy as we mourn his passing.”

Aside from his work at the pawn shop, Harrison is also working with musician and Vegas promoter Roxie Amoroso to run the Beauty Bar music venue in downtown Las Vegas, reports the Las Vegas Sun.

Meanwhile, Harrison’s friend Austin “Chumlee” Russell is engaged. He showed off his engagement ring and his new look. After undergoing gastric sleeve surgery earlier this year, Chumlee lost more than 100 pounds.

The most recent episode of Pawn Stars was the June 27 tribute episode to “Old Man” Harrison. The History Channel has not announced a return date for the series.

Photo credit: Instagram/Corey Harrison