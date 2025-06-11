Scott Wolf and Kelley Wolf have decided to split after more than two decades of marriage.

The Real World: New Orleans alum, 48, announced on Instagram Tuesday that she and the Party of Five alum, 57, had decided to divorce — an announcement that comes less than two weeks after their 21-year wedding anniversary.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It is with a heavy heart that Scott and I are moving forward with the dissolution of our marriage,” she wrote alongside an image of a lion. “This has been a long, quiet journey for me—rooted in hope, patience, and care for our children. While I will not speak publicly about the details, I feel peace knowing that I’ve done everything I can to walk this path with integrity and compassion.”

Kelley Limp and Scott Wolf at the “Dinner With Friends” Cocktail Party benefiting the Alliance for Children’s Rights. (shutterstock)

“Scott Wolf is one of the best fathers I’ve ever known and one of the best partners a woman could have the privilege of sharing life with,” continued Kelley, who shares children Jackson, Miller and Lucy with Scott. “He is kind, thoughtful, funny, and beautiful in spirit. We both look forward to an extraordinary life centered around the most extraordinary children. My priority has always been their wellbeing—and my own healing. That will never change.”

She concluded: “I am stepping into a chapter of peace, freedom, and protection—with grace. Thank you to the many friends, family, and professionals who have held space for me with love. Please respect our privacy during this time. May we all remember: healing isn’t loud. It’s sacred.”

Kelley and Scott met in 2002 before tying the knot two years later. Last year, the MTV alum marked their 20th wedding anniversary with a story about almost ending their relationship early on.

She remembered telling Scott at the time, “I love you. I love you more than I’ve ever loved anybody. I almost loved you enough to stop loving myself. But I remembered that nothing in life is going to last if I leave myself behind. I can see the future of that scenario and one day you’ll wake up and wonder what happened to that girl and I won’t even remember who she was. Well, I had promised her that I would never ever leave her again. so when you’re ready, I’ll be here, but I will not stick around while somebody tries to excavate fault in me.”

While Kelley was “ready to walk out the door,” Scott fought for their relationship. “He said, ‘You are really going to leave. I believe you. I can see it. I can feel it. And there is no chance in hell I am going to let that happen, so let’s do this,’” she recalled. “Let’s do this hard part, the uncomfortable part. The part where I have to look in the mirror and see my old pattern where I have tried to find fault in somebody in the hopes that I would prove that nobody can really do the hard stuff and stick around.’”

“We all know that our patterns come from the things that have happened to us in life,” Kelley wrote. “Scott had never been shown what it looked like when LOVE really showed up.”

“And that day, I won’t go into all the details, but we went into the cave. Together,” Kelley wrote. “And when we came out, you couldn’t find two people more bonded, more connected, and more clear about the promise we were about to make to each other.”

Two decades after they made that promise, Kelley wrote that “marriage, friendships, relationships of all kinds are a dance” and “never to be a straight line,” “never without plot, twists, and highs and lows.”

“There is one thing we both learned that day, you have to be willing to love yourself the most to truly love somebody else, the most,” she concluded. “And yes, like all amazing love stories, we continue to choose the power of love, over and over.”