Paris Jackson, Cara Delevingne Spotted in Los Angeles Sharing Passionate Kiss

Paris Jackson and supermodel Cara Delevingne were spotted kissing during their double date with Macaulay Culkin and his girlfriend, Brenda Song, in Los Angeles Thursday night.

The Daily Mail published paparazzi footage of the quartet having a fun night out. The screencapped photos from the video captured show 19-year-old Jackson and 25-year-old Delevingne sharing a passionate kiss towards the end of the date.

They were seen outside the Argentinean steakhouse Carlito’s. After the meal, Delevingne asked Jackson to dance on the sidewalk. After a twirl, the two kissed and hugged. At one point, Delevingne got on one knee to tie Jackson’s shoe.

Jackson and Delevingne sparked rumors of a romance earlier this week, when the two shared photos of themselves watching Todd Haynes’ Carol — a film about two women having a secret affair together.

Jackson also shared a photo of Delevingne on her Instagram account, showing the actress standing on one foot on a bed. The only thing Jackson wrote in the caption was “a r t.”

“They have a flirty friendship, but aren’t dating or in a relationship,” a source told PEOPLE Magazine Friday. “Paris is 19 years old and living her life. She has no plans to settle down any time soon.”

Jackson, the daughter of Michael Jackson, reportedly met Delevingne at the 2017 MTV Movie Awards. Last month, the Daily Mail published photos of Jackson and the Suicide Squad actress holding hands during outings in London.

Jackson has not spoken publicly about her sexuality, and was previously dating Michael Snoddy. The couple broke up in February after dating for less than a year.

As for Delevingne, she spoke to Glamour last year about her “sexual fluidity.”

“A lot of the friends I have who are straight have such an old way of thinking,” Delevingne said. “It’s ‘So you’re just gay, right?’ [They] don’t understand it. [If] I’m like, ‘Oh, I really like this guy,’ [they’re like], ‘But you’re gay.’ I’m like, ‘No, you’re so annoying!’ …. Someone is in a relationship with a girl one minute, or a boy is in a relationship with a boy, I don’t want them to be pigeonholed. Imagine if I got married to a man. Would people be like… ‘She lied to us!’ It’s like, no.”

Delevingne recently finished making London Fields with Amber Heard and also stars in the upcoming Life in a Year.