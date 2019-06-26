Pamela Anderson Splits From Soccer Player Boyfriend Adil Rami, Calls Him a ‘Monster’

In a lengthy and distraught Instagram post early Tuesday morning, Pamela Anderson revealed that she and boyfriend Adil Rami broke up. She slammed the soccer player, whom she called a “monster,” over his “double life,” and even alleged physical violence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on Jun 24, 2019 at 11:45pm PDT

“It’s hard to accept…The last (more than) 2 years of my life have been a big lie. I was scammed, led to believe … we were in big love,” she began in the caption of the black and white photo of herself and the Marseille soccer star. She also left several long comments on the post.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m devastated to find out in the last few days. That he was living a double life. He used to joke about other players who had girlfriends down the street in apartments close to their wives. He called those men monsters,” she continued. “But this is worse. He lied to all.”

She wrote that she talked to the mother of Rami’s children, who told her they were together and had been a family all along.

“How is it possible to control 2 women’s hearts and minds like this – I’m sure there were others. He is the monster. How could I have helped so many people [with the National Domestic Violence Hotline] and not be wise enough or able to help myself,” she wrote.

Anderson, 51, continued, calling Rami, 33, a narcissist and sociopath and describing the situation as her “worst nightmare.”

“I”m happy to know the truth,” she wrote, “But it hurts like hell.”

“He can’t hurt us more,” she wrote.

She alleged physical violence from Rami: “He has hurt me and threatened me many times.”

She claimed that Rami became increasingly protective of her and forced her to cut ties with many of her friends who did not approve of him. “Some knew all along,” she wrote. “He has disappointed us all. My family. My sons. My friends.”

Anderson said that one day Rami would tell her he wanted to marry her, and the next he’d put her through “physical and emotional torture.”

“He wanted to marry me? Meet my father. Love me for life? I’m devastated after talking to his ex girlfriend. Poor woman. The mother of his young sons,” continued the star.

She wrote that she tried to break up with him 10 times, but that now she was saying goodbye for good.

Anderson wrote that she “will leave France now” and that Rami “has tried all – He has sent flowers letters – I did not accept. He showed up to my hotel. Security took him away. I have a body guard because he scares me.”

In September, it was reported that Rami and Anderson had called off their engagement after more than a year of dating, but the two apparently reunited for nearly another year before Anderson’s post this week.