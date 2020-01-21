Pamela Anderson Marries Producer Jon Peters in Secret Ceremony

Pamela Anderson and producer Jon Peters tied the knot in a private ceremony in Malibu on Monday, reports The Hollywood Reporter, tying the knot in secret after first dating 30 years ago and reuniting in recent months away from the public eye.

“Pamela has never seen her full potential as an artist. She has yet to shine in a real way. There is much more to her than meets the eye, or I wouldn’t love her so much,” Peters told The Hollywood Reporter. “There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could have my pick, but — for 35 years — I’ve only wanted Pamela. She makes me wild — in a good way. She inspires me. I protect her and treat her the way she deserves to be treated.”

This is the fifth marriage for both Anderson and Peters. Anderson was previously married to Mötley Crüe rocker Tommy Lee — with whom she had two sons — Kid Rock and Rick Salomon — whom she wed twice. Peters, meanwhile, was married to Lesley Ann Warren, Christine Forsyth-Peters, Mindy Peters and Henrietta Zampitella before wedding Anderson.

In a 2017 tribute to Hugh Hefner, Peters told The Hollywood Reporter about meeting Anderson in the ’80s at the Playboy Mansion.

“I walked in and saw this little angel sitting at the bar. It was Pammy. She was like 19. I knew she would be a big star,” he said at the time. “We ended up living together. Of course, Hefner loved her and saw her beauty. Pamela was a girl who with no makeup was gorgeous. She was very smart and very talented. I tried to talk her out of doing Playboy. I said, ‘Don’t do Playboy. Focus on a serious career.’ She said, ‘You’re nuts.’ She wanted to do Playboy, and she went on to do 13 covers.”

Following their wedding, Anderson provided a statement in the form of a poem to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Jon is the original ‘bad boy’ of Hollywood – no one compares –

I love him deeply like family.

His life used to scare me.

So much for a girl like me. Now I’ve seen more of life and realize ..

He’s been there all along. Never failed me –

I’m ready now and

he’s ready too – We

understand

and respect each other – We love each other without conditions. –

I’m a lucky woman. – Proof

God has a plan”

