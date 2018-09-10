Pamela Anderson Breaks Engagement With World Cup Soccer Champion Adil Rami

Pamela Anderson is single again. The 51-year-old model and actress called it quits with French soccer player Adil Rami after dating for more than a year, following engagement rumors to boot.

“After spending this past week with Adil’s cute [2-year-old] twin sons … it broke Pam’s heart that he doesn’t see them enough, as he should, so she’s moving out,” a source close to Anderson told Page Six.

The source said that the breakup stemmed from Anderson believing that she took up too much of Rami’s time away from his family.

“Pamela feels she is the reason Adil doesn’t spend enough time with his children. She is removing herself from his life so he can do the right thing and be with his kids. It’s a selfless move by Pamela, a true romantic — and she is heartbroken. Adil has difficulty balancing his life with Pamela and what should be a healthy relationship with his ex, the mother of his children.”

“It’s typical of Pamela to sacrifice for her love. This is about his happiness and the sake of his sons. They need him more than her. She knows he’ll thank her one day,” the insider added, saying that Anderson reportedly wants Rami to one day reunite with the mother of his children, his former partner Sidonie Biémont.

The former Baywatch star is reportedly staying busy in the wake of the breakup, training for Dancing With The Stars France, which the source told the publication is “great therapy for her.”

“For now, she wants her privacy to process her emotions,” the source said.

Anderson has reportedly moved out of the home she shared with the World Cup winner in the French Riviera and is now living in Paris.

The breakup comes a little more than a month after it was reported that Anderson and Rami had plans to tie the knot. In July, engagement rumors flew around the couple after Anderson was spotted out and about in Hollywood with a diamond ring on her ring finger.

After France beat Belgium to advance to the World Cup finals in Russia this year, Rami denied any engagement talk, although he did call Anderson “wonderful.”

Anderson was previously married to Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee from 1995 to 1998, then singer Kid Rock for three months in 2006. She married film producer Rick Salomon in October 2007 and divorced in February 2008 — announcing in January 2014 that they had re-married. In February 2015, Salomon again filed for divorce from Anderson.