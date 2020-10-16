Sharon Osbourne Reveals She and Ozzy Are Having Sex a 'Couple of Times a Week'

✖

Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne are still keeping the spark alive in their marriage. The morning talk show host opened up about her sex life during the Oct. 2 episode of The Talk, revealing that while she and her longtime husband used to be intimate more when they were younger, they still have sex "a couple of times a week."

"We all know Ozzy was way oversexed. That's no secret. He had enough for all," she joked on the CBS talk show. "It’s getting less. It used to be three times a day, but it’s much less now. Let’s say a couple of times a week, which is normal in a long, long relationship." Sharon opened up about her bedroom activities as she and co-hosts, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Sheryl Underwood discussed a study about the sex drives of older women, which suggests many "are still interested in the intimacy and the physical thrill of sex during their middle age and into their golden years."

"Speaking for the older ladies here: when you’re in a relationship, your relationship has highs and lows. And depending on where you are with your relationship, you love each other more," Sharon replied. "Sex changes that it's not just about the sex, it's about the intimacy. It’s about being with that person that you love. They love you. It just changes."

Sharon added that as you get older, the sexual attraction becomes more about "respect" in a mature relationship. "Those goosebumps that you got changes to something else. It's a warmth. It's a respect," she explained. "It is a feeling of love and comfort, so those butterflies change to that comfort. The thing is, if somebody moves you in a certain way, you love them. You make love. It's the best thing in the world."

Sharon and Ozzy married in 1982, later becoming parents to children Aimée, 37, Kelly, 35, and Jack, 34. During Sharon's Oct. 6 interview on The Dr. Oz Show, she revealed that the Black Sabbath rocker has been hanging in there after going public with his Parkinson's Disease diagnosis in February. "He's doing great. He's doing really, really good," the TV host revealed. "Unfortunately, at the beginning of lockdown, he couldn't have his physiotherapy and he was like, four months without any physiotherapy, which kind of set him back a bit. But now he's back at it, five days a week again, and he's doing really well, very well."