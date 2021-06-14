✖

Taryn Manning is engaged! The Orange Is the New Black alum is sporting a new piece of jewelry on her ring finger after her now-fiancée, musician Anne Cline, dropped to one knee and popped the question in the middle of her performance in Panama City, Florida Friday night, with the heartwarming proposal even caught on camera.

In footage from the happy moment obtained by TMZ, Cline, who leads the band Cline Street and is 15 years Manning's junior, could be seen rocking it out on stage, with the actress in the audience. Mid-performance, though, she paused and hopped off stage before dropping to one knee in front of Manning. Although it is unclear what she said as she presented a ring box, an emotional Manning said yes, the two embracing with a kiss to celebrate the moment. After the actress said yes, the DJ got on the mic and encouraged those in attendance to give the happy couple a round of applause. You can see the proposal video on TMZ by clicking here.

At this time, neither Manning nor Cline have shared news of their engagement with fans on social media, and details of their relationship, including when they began dating, are unclear. The couple was photographed together in March of this year. Confirming the news of their engagement, a representative for Manning told the outlet that the actress and Cline are "thrilled" with the development in their relationship. Manning added that "it was the easiest YES I ever said!"

Manning, of course, is perhaps best known for portraying Tiffany "Pennsatucky" Doggett on Netflix's popular series Orange Is the New Black. The actress starred in all seven seasons of the Emmy Award-winning series, which ran for six years from 2013 to 2019. As the series came to an end, the actress opened up about her thoughts on her character when speaking to The Hollywood Reporter.

"One thing you can take away from her is that she’s a very damaged person," she said. "How fragile people are, how damaging words can be, how damaging making fun of someone can be, how damaging parents can be to somebody, how damaging drugs can be. But how you saw the hope and the faith. That there’s just hope and to never give up on somebody. Stick by people. Support, support, support is the answer."

All seasons of Orange Is the New Black are available for streaming on Netflix. Along with her portrayal of Pennsatucky, Manning's other credits include 8 Mile, Sons of Anarchy, and Hawaii Five-0, among dozens of others.