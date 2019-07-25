‘Orange Is the New Black’ Star Taryn Manning Has Fans Beyond Concerned After Posting She’s ‘Tried to Tell Everyone’ and Is ‘Crying for Help’

Orange Is the New Black star Taryn Manning, who portrays Tiffany “Pennsatucky” Doggett, has sparked concern among fans after she took to Instagram Thursday morning with a post about feeling “isolated and terrorized.” Shared just hours ahead of OITNB‘s final season premiere, Manning also wrote about “unfortunate uncontrollable circumstances” and “crying for help from someone who is after your life and soul.”

“I love you all so much. Have a great premier tonight. I love this photo. I miss you all so much,” Manning’s post began. “I wish I could be there.”

“Unfortunate uncontrollable circumstances that no one could help with have made it this way,” she continued. “When someone is crying for help from someone who is after your life and soul. Please listen. No one deserves to have another person single handedly ruin their life to the point they are paralyzed and never leave in fear. I tried to tell everyone. No one cared.”

Speaking of Orange Is the New Black, the actress wrote, “love you [OITNB] [Netflix] [Lionsgate] My heart is broken but I am forever in debt to you for this beautiful show,” adding, “love you [Jenji Kohan] [Tara Herrmann] [Lisa Vinnecour] [Neri Tannenbaum] [terrorized] [runied life].”

“This is for anyone who feels alone, terrorized by cyber criminals, cyber bullying, criminals with the intent to cause others distress and isolate them from life, for people who have lost everything due to another humans mental illness and smear campaigns,” she continued. “This is for you too so you don’t feel so alone.”

“It even happens to people who seemingly have the resources to stop it too. This is for my “team” of agents, managers and lawyers who didn’t do anything to help me,” she concluded. “I forgive you though. I hope you’re happy, you know who you are.”

The post immediately sparked a wave of concern among Manning’s thousands of followers, many commenting to ask if she is alright.

When one of Manning’s friends asked “are you OK,” the actress responded with a “no.”

“Are you in danger.???” one fan asked.

“yes it not what people think at all,” Manning responded. “There are awful people that don’t know they are awful and feel they are justified to terrorize others. Oh well. Thank you for this.”

Manning did not clarify the “danger” that she is in, and she stopped responding to fans shortly after.

The concerning post came just ahead of the Netflix debut of the seventh and final season of Orange Is the New Black, the series on which Manning has starred since its inception back in 2013.