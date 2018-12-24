‘Orange Is the New Black’ Creator Jenji Kohan Divorcing Husband After 21-Year Marriage

Jenji Kohan, the creator of Orange Is the New Black, is about to be a single woman.

The Blast reports that on Monday, Kohan, 49,filed documents to end her marriage to journalist Christopher Noxon, best known for his 2006 book Rejuvenile: Kickball, Cartoons, Cupcakes, and the Reinvention of the American Grown-up.

The couple married in 1997 after meeting each other through an adult kickball game. Kohan converted to Judaism after their marriage began. They have three children together, daughter Eliza and sons Charlie and Oscar.

No word on what exactly drove the couple apart. Kohan cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce filing, which comes on Christmas Eve.

Noxon has not posted anything to his social media accounts since the news broke. Kohan, also known for creating Showtime’s Weeds, has not issued any sort of public statement on the matter.

This life change for Kohan comes after it was revealed that Orange Is the New Black would be ending after the release of Season 7.

That is far from a new development, as Kohan had previously hinted that Season 7 was likely to be the show’s last batch or episodes, at least in its current form.

“I haven’t made a final decision yet, but I’m leaning toward ending it after seven — although the nature of the show is one that can go on and on because you can bring in new people,” Kohan told The New York Times in July 2017. “I think [I know how it ends]. And I will not share it.”

The ending also comes after some behind the scenes drama for the series. Season 5 was divisive among fans and the minds behind the series. New writers were brought in for the season, which was centered around a prison riot. Apparently Kohan and series co-producer Tara Herrmann were not pleased with the results. During a joint interview with The New Yorker, Kohan even described the season as “fan fiction” at points.

“We had lost a bunch of the original writers,” Herrmann said. “It wasn’t anyone’s fault. It was just a new dynamic — people were attached to the characters as viewers, not as creators.”

The series had a soft reset with Season 6, which was released on Netflix on July 27. The characters were taken to different facilities and several new characters were added into the mix. However, the end of the season signaled that the main characters’ journeys were near their ends.

Photo Credit: Netflix