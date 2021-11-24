One ’13 Reasons’ Why Star Recently Got Engaged

13 Reasons Why alum Tyler Barnhardt shared some pretty exciting news this past fall. In late September, he announced that he was engaged to his girlfriend, Adriana Schaps. He shared the news by posting a lovely photo of the husband and wife-to-be and their adorable pup.

To announce the exciting news, Barnhardt posted a photo of himself, Schaps, and their dog posing at the beach. Schanps’ new bling was on full display as she held up their dog for the camera. The 13 Reasons Why alum captioned the photo with a sweet note for his future wife. He wrote, “Adriana Schaps, I choose you forever and always. I can’t wait to marry you and spend the rest of our lives together.” Barnhardt ended his caption by including a red heart emoji, a diamond ring emoji, and the hashtag, “#engaged.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans quickly flocked to Barnhardt’s post to wish him well on his engagement news. One fan wrote, along with a red heart emoji for good measure, “so proud and happy and in awe. congratulations this is wonderful news just yayyy! hope you have a wonderful life together, you both deserve all the good things in life.” Another commented, “Big congratulations wishing you guys the absolute best in life sending lots positivity hugs best wishes and lots blessings.”

Schaps also posted about their engagement news on Instagram. She didn’t just post a close-up photo of her engagement ring, but she also posted screenshots of herself sharing the happy news to her friends over FaceTime. Schaps captioned the photo by giving a little insight into how she felt about Barnhardt after their very first date, writing, “The week after I met you, I sat in my favorite restaurant with my best friend and cried to her about the fact that you could potentially be the last guy I ever date Can’t believe I was right. I love you forever.”

Barnhardt was one of the newer kids on the block when it came to 13 Reasons Why. He portrayed Charlie St. George, appearing on Seasons 3 and 4 of the Netflix series. 13 Reasons Why originally premiered on Netflix in 2017 and starred Dylan Minnette and Katherine Langford. The show followed Minnette’s character, Clay Jenson, who sought out the story behind why his classmate, Hannah Baker, died by suicide. The series came to an end in June 2020 upon the release of the final ten episodes.