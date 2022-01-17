‘Once Upon a Time’ Alum Ginnifer Goodwin Offered Husband’s Sperm for Very Heartwarming Reason

Ginnifer Goodwin is opening up about how she will potentially expand her family and it’s in the most modern way. The Once Upon a Time star, 43, revealed that she offered her husband’s sperm to a friend who wanted to become a mother. Goodwin is married to Josh Dallas and has been since 2014. She made the revelation on SiriusXM’s Pop Culture Spotlight with Jessica Shaw.

“By the way, I offered his sperm to one of my best friends who was gonna be a single mom,” she said. “And my husband and the best friend were the ones who were like, ‘This could lead to complications.’ And I was like, ‘I just feel like you need to procreate.’”

Goodwin and Dallas met on the set of the ABC fairytale series. Together, they have two sons: Oliver Finlay, 7, and 5-year-old Hugo Wilson. It’s a no-brainer that she’d want her best friend to experience motherhood. And doing so in the most selfless way possible.

“At a point, I was like, ‘No, but seriously, we could arrange this. And then there would be more little Josh’s in the world,’” she continued. “And like, I love that picture of [what] people needing Josh’s would be. The best friend and the husband were like, ‘Wow, that’s really sweet Ginny. Like what happens?’ And then they explained like all the logistics and I was like, ‘Look, there’s turkey basters.’ It’s not like you’re not gonna be in the kid’s life. Like you’re in my best friend’s life,” Goodwin continued.

Goodwin spoke with PEOPLE about her own genealogical discoveries that she learned after her appearance on a 2015 episode of TLC’s Who Do You Think You Are? She learned that her paternal grandfather’s parents had a bit of a criminal history. Prior to that, she didn’t know much about her grandfather’s life except that he left his home when he was just 11-years-old.

“It’s important for my son [Oliver] to know his history,” she said at the time. “Life experiences become this patchwork, like a quilt that we wrap around us and our ancestors are very much a part of that. My great-grandparents didn’t get the Goodwin love, so I feel like it’s important for Oliver to somehow give them that love retroactively.”