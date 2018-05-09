Miranda Kerr and Husband Evan Spiegel Welcome Birth of Baby Boy

Miranda Kerr reportedly gave birth to her first child with husband Evan Spiegel on May 7, TMZ reports.

The newborn’s name is Hart, the outlet reports. The model gave birth at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles at 11:50 p.m.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kerr and Spiegel reportedly named their baby boy after Spiegel’s grandfather, a prominent attorney in the San Francisco area.

Kerr and Spiegel, the CEO of Snapchat, were engaged in July of 2016. They said their vows in May of 2017 in a small, private ceremony in their own back yard, and the couple is settled in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Just a few months later, in November, the couple announced that they were expecting. “We’re just really excited to expand our family,” Kerr told Us Weekly. She also said that her son with Bloom, Flynn, is eager to assume the role of big brother.

“He’s very excited. It’s so sweet.”

Kerr rose to fame in her own right in 2007 as one of Victoria’s Secret’s Angels. She was the first ever Australian to gain the illustrious title in the fashion world. Since then, she has moved on to create her own brand of organic skincare products.

Kerr, 35 years old, has another child from her previous relationship with ex-husband, Orlando Bloom, with whom she split in 2013 after three years of marriage.

Kerr’s second pregnancy wasn’t an entirely smooth ride. In December, she told Us Weekly that she had a few complications. “I have been getting hormonal headaches, which I never got with Flynn,” she said.

“Apparently, my doctor said [with] the second pregnancy, your hormones kind of kick in a little stronger because they’re like, ‘Oh, yeah. I know what’s happening. I know what to do.’ So that’s probably why,” she said.

To the disappointment of many of Spiegel’s followers, Kerr said that she would not document her labor on Snapchat, despite the platform’s integral role in their lives.

“No, I don’t think so,” she said in February, during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “What I love about Snap is you can send to your friends and family, like, you know, the little intimate moments that you’re sharing. So my family in Australia, we Snap all day long. But publicly, it’s like a different thing. You want to keep some things private.”