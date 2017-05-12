Ginnifer Goodwin, 3 Other Stars Departing Once Upon A Time

It’s the end of an era for Once Upon a Time, as the season seven renewal also means a mass character exodus. Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas, Emilie de Ravin, and Jared S. Gilmore are all departing the fantasy series.

This news takes place just a few days after the show’s main star, Jennifer Morrison, informed fans that she would not return for the next season. With that in mind, none of the characters that the show once revolved around will be featured going forward. Emma, Snow, Charming, Henry, and Belle are all going to be gone. Rebecca Malder, who plays the Wicked Witch, will also be leaving.

According to Deadline’s report, the season six finale on Sunday will wrap up the story that has been told since the first episode. Then, heading into next season, Once will undergo a soft reboot, of sorts. The new story will revolve around Regina (Lana Parrilla), Rumplestilskin (Robert Carlyle), and Hook (Colin O’Donoghue).

Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz, co-creators/executive producers on Once Upon a Time, released this statement regarding the cast departures.

“Words can’t do justice to what Ginny, Josh, Emilie, Rebecca and Jared brought to ONCE UPON A TIME… but we’ll try… never have we had the privilege of working with a more talented group of collaborators.Each brought unique talent, incredible intelligence, and their own individual bit of magic as they gave life to these iconic characters.

“Ginny reinvented Snow White for a modern audience – there was no way she would be stuck cleaning up after dwarfs, she created an iconic empowered heroine for the 21st century.

“Josh mined the depths of Prince Charming – a character who in myth was just a “type” but in his superlative interpretation became a complex man fighting for love and family.”

“Emilie took the character of Belle to a deep and soulful place, bringing great intelligence and warmth to the character, making her fiercely independent, strong willed but also an eternal optimist who saw only the best in all those she encountered.

“Rebecca took us on a broomstick roller coaster ride as she re-invented the Wicked Witch of the West by finding the pain beneath the green.She made the character soar to incredible heights while always keeping her grounded and relatable.

“And Jared literally grew up before the eyes of millions, from a child actor with enormous innate talent to a young man whose abilities continue to astound as he created a character who truly, as we say on the show, has the heart of the truest believer.”

Once Upon a Time may be moving forward, but it will never be the same.

