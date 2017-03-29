Olympic Figure Skater Michelle Kwan’s Husband Clay Pell Files for Divorce

Michelle Kwan and her husband Clay Pell are calling it quits after four years of marriage.

Pell filed for divorce on Monday and issued a statement to E! News regarding the separation.

“It is with deep regret that I share that Michelle and my marriage is coming to an end,” Pell said in a statement. “This is a sad and difficult turn of events for our family. I love Michelle, and wish her the very best as her life takes her in a new direction. I want to thank friends and family who have given wisdom and support, and I ask for privacy during this challenging time.”

Kwan and Pell, who do not share any children together, wed in January 2013 after a four-month engagement.

Michelle, 36, and the 35-year-old lawyer and lieutenant in the United States Coast Guard Reserve exchanged vows at a church in Providence, Rhode Island in front of family and friends. Michelle wore an ivory Vera Wang gown, while Pell was dressed in his military uniform.

