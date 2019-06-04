North West Gets the Princess Treatment for Her Third Birthday With Her Family at Disneyland

(Photo: Twitter / @kimkardashian)

Kim Kardashian West took to Twitter yesterday to share an adorable picture of daughter North celebrating her third birthday at Disneyland dressed like a princess with a truly Disney-like royal entourage, E! News reports.

The cute 3-year-old is dressed in her beautiful Sleeping Beauty gown, complete with gloves and a tiara, sitting on the grass surrounded by equally adorable woodland creatures.

Thank you @disneyland for making all of my princess dreams come true today! pic.twitter.com/tHmU3ijHcC — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 16, 2016

West captioned the photo, “Thank you @disneyland for making all of my princess dreams come true today!”

Earlier in the day, West shared a video with North where the cutie promised she wouldn’t get any bigger and wouldn’t get any taller and that she would stay little forever as the mom and daughter appeared to be hanging out by the pool.

She promised me she wouldn’t get any bigger. I can’t believe my baby girl is 3 years old today!!!! pic.twitter.com/ZGB6Bvr8dw — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 15, 2016

The daughter of West and her husband Kanye has been getting a lot of attention on her big day — West shared a video on Instagram of her kissing her little girl with the caption, “I will never stop kissing you and loving you and annoying you.”

I will never stop kissing you and loving you and annoying you A video posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 15, 2016 at 8:28pm PDT

Happy Birthday, North!