Nikki Bella Thought Beau Artem Chigvintsev Was Going to Propose During Sister Brie’s Podcast

Are Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvinstev more serious than they’re letting on? Bella and her twin sister, Brie Bella, couldn’t contain their excitement when they thought the Dancing With the Stars pro was going to propose to Bella on their podcast.

Chigvinstev, 36, joined The Bellas podcast to talk about his and Bella’s recent reunion in Napa Valley after being apart for more than a week.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Artem flew all the way from London to Napa Valley to meet me at BottleRock,” Bella, 35, gushed. “I hadn’t seen Artem for a week and a half and I’ll admit during that week and a half, I realized how much I missed my, beautiful, smart, handsome … dancer.”

“So are you saying you wanted to make him your boyfriend?” Brie interjected, drawing attention to the fact that Nikki hasn’t yet referred to Chigvinstev as her boyfriend despite the massive amount of time they spend together and that fact that both have said they’d be hurt if the other started seeing other people.

“I’m not saying that … what I’m saying is when he was gone I realized how much I missed him, like, tons. So I said, ‘Brie I want to have it on tape,’” Bellai explained, referencing an Instagram video of her jumping into Chigvintsev’s arms last month. “Like, I haven’t seen Artem in so long, so film me. … But then it was so cute because I ran up to Artem and the driver was trying to ask for my photograph or a photo or something, but I was like beelining for my man.”

View this post on Instagram He’s here! @theartemc #bottlerock #napavalley A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on May 24, 2019 at 1:50pm PDT

When Bella asked Chigvinstev how he felt about the taped reunion, she observed that he was turning “red.”

“I’d been away for 10 days and that is a long time. I think it’s the first time we’ve been apart for 10 days in quite a while,” he admitted. “I did miss you a lot.”

Then, in unison, the sisters exclaimed, “Oh my gosh, are you gonna propose?”

The pro dancer clearly was not about to start a proposal, despite the fact that his voice “changed.”

“We go from no labels to getting engaged!” Brie joked.

Bella and Chigvinstev, who met when they were partners on season 25 of Dancing With the Stars, started seeing each other in January following Bella’s split from fiancé John Cena. Although they made their relationship Instagram official in March, they have yet to label it.

“We’re dating heavy,” the Total Bellas star told Us Weekly in April. “Like, I only stay the night at his house. Let’s put it that way. … But I don’t like the titles ‘boyfriend and girlfriend.’ It freaks me out.”