Nikki Bella Reveals Major Update on Her WWE Future

Nikki Bella had a pretty big weekend. Not only did she get to team up with her man, John Cena, at WrestleMania 33, but she got a big ol’ diamond engagement ring and marriage proposal in front of 75,000 screaming WWE fans.

The image of Nikki and John happily embracing in the ring may be one of the last we see of Nikki in a WWE ring. At least for now. Nikki posted a message on her Twitter page about her immediate future and confirmed that she would be taking a hiatus.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Nikki says she will be taking time to heal. It was reported last week that she had reaggravated the neck injury that caused her to undergo surgery last year.

MORE: Check out the Insane Engagement Ring John Cena Gave Nikki Bella

Ironically, it was during that surgery where her John Cena apparently put his marriage proposal plan in motion.

Nikki won’t be the only one missing from Smackdown as the 16 time World Champion will also be on hiatus while filming several different movie projects. With Cena and Nikki both gone, Smackdown will be in need of a new influx of talent to fill the void.

This could have played a major part in Vince McMahon’s decision to call for a Superstar Shake-Up to both rosters next week that will see major trades between Raw and Smackdown.

The Total Bellas star told The Today Show that she was hoping for a quick engagement and confirmed that she did not want to get married in the wrestling ring. Considering wrestling’s long and unsuccessful history with weddings, that’s probably a good idea.

While we will miss seeing Cena and Nikki each and every Tuesday night, we wish them all the best during their time away from the WWE Universe.

This isn’t goodbye, just need time to heal. When the day is right I will be back and hopefully then…. BRIE MODE will be ACTIVATED!… pic.twitter.com/3OB6QjUnvU — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) April 4, 2017

Can’t wait for the day I can lace up my kicks throw on my jersey put on my SnapBack & come back home. Until then..Stay Fearless Bella Army! — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) April 4, 2017

[H/T / Twitter / @johncenacrews]

This article was originally published by our partners at www.comicbook.com

Related:

Watch: Brie Bella Reacts to Nikki Bella’s Engagement to John Cena

Nikki Bella Gushes Over John Cena on Social Media After WrestleMania Proposal

John Cena Proposes To Nikki Bella At WrestleMania