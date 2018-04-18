A Second Reason Nikki Bella Split With John Cena Comes Out: She 'Doesn’t Need a Pity Husband'

When Nikki Bella announced her split from John Cena on Sunday night, no one was more surprised than the couple's fans. Since then, multiple sources have given reasons for the pair's split, with the latest telling People that Bella "doesn't need a pity husband.

The source told the magazine that Bella was the one who called off the couple's wedding, which was reportedly set for May 5 in Mexico.

"He was making it abundantly clear that he was going into this gritting his teeth the whole way," the insider said of Cena. "Nikki is an amazing, talented, strong, one-of-a-kind woman. Anyone would be lucky to have her in their life — yet John acted more and more like he was doing her a favor by somehow conceding to go ahead and marry her."

The source added, "[Nikki] doesn't need a pity proposal, a pity wedding, a pity husband. She's a phenomenal, tremendous woman."

Cena had long been vocal about his desire to never get married again or have children, though he seemed to concede on the former point when he proposed to Bella at Wrestlemania in April 2017.

"It's hard for anyone not to wonder why he did it, and did it in this hugely public way, in the literal arena where he is most popular," the source said of the wrestler's proposal. "He knew exactly what sort of response he would get by doing that."

The insider added that Cena's comments while promoting his latest film, Blockers, didn't help matters.

"All the subtle and not so subtle ways he kept referencing what hard work it was to be in a relationship, all the ways he never wanted to change, how they didn't need to see each other that often, etc.—it was just so hurtful," the source said.

Bella announced the pair's split with a statement on her Instagram account Sunday.

"After much contemplation and 6 years of being together Nikki Bella and John Cena announced today their decision to separate as a couple," the statement read. "While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives."

Photo Credit: Alex Millauer / Shutterstock.com