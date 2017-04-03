Nikki Bella Gushes Over John Cena on Social Media After WrestleMania Proposal

My Prince Charming made me his Queen in a place we call home ❤💍Last night was truly unforgettable. A dream come true! N pic.twitter.com/voHOKAwE2q — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) April 3, 2017

Nikki Bella and John Cena took a massive step in their relationship on Sunday night when the wrestler got down on one knee in the middle of the WrestleMania arena to ask Bella to marry him. The Total Bellas star said yes, to fans’ absolute delight.

After the show, she took to Twitter to gush about the proposal and her “Prince Charming” with a series of gorgeous engagement photos.

“My Prince Charming made me his Queen in a place we call home ❤💍Last night was truly unforgettable. A dream come true! N,” she captioned the emotional shots.

Cena also took to social media with a note of gratitude. “I want to thank my always expressive “family” the @WWEUniverse for allowing me to have a #WrestleMania moment that I will NEVER forget!” he wrote.

I want to thank my always expressive “family” the @WWEUniverse for allowing me to have a #WrestleMania moment that I will NEVER forget! — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 3, 2017

