Nikki Bella and John Cena Split: Who Called off the Wedding

After six years together, John Cena and Nikki Bella announced that their romance was coming to an end, leaving many fans wondering who exactly called off the wedding.

Following the news of John Cena and Nikki Bella’s split mere weeks before their wedding, some WWE fans were left wondering not only what brought the end of their love affair, but also who was the one to call it off after six years of being together. According to a source close to the wrestling couple, it was Nikki Bella who made the final call.

“He was making it abundantly clear that he was going into this gritting his teeth the whole way,” a source close to the wrestlers told PEOPLE. “Nikki is an amazing, talented, strong, one-of-a-kind woman. Anyone would be lucky to have her in their life — yet John acted more and more like he was doing her a favor by somehow conceding to go ahead and marry her.”

“[Nikki] doesn’t need a pity proposal, a pity wedding, a pity husband. She’s a phenomenal, tremendous woman,” the source added.

Bella and Cena announced that they had called off their engagement Sunday, a year after he proposed during WrestleMania 33

“After much contemplation and 6 years of being together Nikki Bella and John Cena announced today their decision to separate as a couple,” Bella said in a statement posted to Instagram. “While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.”

The two were reportedly planning on tying the knot in Mexico on May 5. However, Cena admitted in a previous interview that the two would go for months on end without seeing each other.

“Anytime I get upset, I always just realize that I can’t live without her and I love her and that’s why I cave in on a lot of stuff. It takes being able to mesh two lives,” he said in March. “She’s super busy and sometimes we don’t see each other for months at a time, but when we do see each other, it’s our time and it’s our time together. I think, for now at least, that is certainly what’s making this work.”

While Cena has addressed the breakup, Bella remains mum on social media aside from the initial announcement. In a surprising move, WWE addressed the split Monday afternoon by publishing a story with the announcement to WWE.com.