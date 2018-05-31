Nikki Bella and John Cena Back Together After Calling off Wedding

Nikki Bella and John Cena are back together after Bella called off the pair’s wedding in April, Us Weekly reports.

A source told the magazine that Bella had scrapped the planned May 5 nuptials to give herself time to focus on what she really wanted.

“Nikki called off the wedding earlier this month so she could have more time to make a decision with what she wanted in life,” an insider close to the pair tells Us. “Calling off the wedding was the right decision at the moment and their relationship only grew from it. It didn’t mean that any love was lost, or that they lost any feelings for one another, but they both have realized that they love each other and want to be with one another.”

Bella announced the split on Instagram in April, with the news shocking fans of the couple, who had been together for six years. Cena proposed to Bella during WrestleMania in April 2017.

The report of their reconciliation comes after the second episode of the new season of Bella’s reality show Total Bellas, with this season chronicling the couple’s split. The June 3 episode will see the 34-year-old call off the wedding, with the scene having been shot in January.

After the split, reports circulated that the breakup was due to the pair’s differing stances on children, with Bella having expressed her desire to be a mother several times on both Total Bellas and Total Divas. Cena, on the other hand, was adamant that he did not want children.

However, a recent Today show appearance by Cena disputed this, with the Blockers star saying, “For anyone out there speculating on what’s going, on, I love her, I wanna be with her, I wanna make her my wife, I wanna be the father of her children.”

The timing of the breakup and reconciliation has many suspecting the move was a publicity stunt to draw ratings for Total Bellas, though Bella shot those rumors down during an interview with ET Canada.

“Sometimes people don’t realize how you can affect them. It’s kind of like when we try to talk to cyberbullies and tell them that you have no idea how you’re affecting people,” she explained. “I’m a human being that literally went through a breakup.”

The athlete continued, “Everyone’s been through a breakup and think of how we feel. So mine has just been blown up and people all of a sudden are saying that I’m faking it. You’re now saying that my heartache is fake, and that makes it even harder. It’s just like, what can I do right? That’s just really, really tough.”

