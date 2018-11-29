Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi’s ‘Jersey Shore’ Based Love Story With Jionni LaValle

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jionni LaValle have one of the most storied love tales of all reality TV. From their alcohol-fueled fights on Jersey Shore to growing up and ushering in a family together, the lovebirds have certainly come a long way since they met.

Even in the midst of having children and getting married, the two have been plagued with divorce rumors. Keep reading to discover the ins and outs of Polizzi and LaValle’s relationship.

Videos by PopCulture.com

2010

Polizzi and LaValle’s love story begins in 2010 on the set of the third season of Jersey Shore. In classic Snooki form, she was too drunk to remember his name post-hookup, so she referred to him as “Bernard” throughout the episode.

Trouble began to brew in paradise, however. The pair started dating but their relationship took a turn for the worst during filming for season 4 in Italy in September. After an explosive argument during LaValle’s visit, he left the trip and a heartbroken Polizzi slept with co-star Vinny Guadagnino.

2012

Nearly two years passed before Polizzi started hinting that she and LaValle were back together. In February, she told Us Weekly that her relationship with him was “meant to be” and that she and BFF Jenni “JWoww” Farley were “lucky to have found guys that we have found.”

A month later, in March 2012, Polizzi confirmed her pregnancy and engagement to LaValle. “I have different priorities now,” said at the time. “I don’t care what anybody else thinks. As long as I know I’m ready and he’s ready.”

In August 2012, the pair welcomed their son Lorenzo. “The world just got another Guido!!! Lorenzo Dominic LaValle has entered the world weighing 6lbs, 5oz. Nicole, Jionni & Enzo are doing great!” her representative said at the time.

2014

In April 2014, Polizzi announced that they were expecting baby number two.

“I can clarify that our wedding is still on, and we are madly in love with each other,” she said at the time. “We’ve waited long enough and cannot wait.”

In September, their daughter Giovanna made her way into the world. “We can confirm that Nicole and Jionni welcomed their baby girl Giovanna Marie LaValle at 4:28am this morning,” her rep said at the time. “Lorenzo’s little sister weighs 6lbs, 4oz. Nicole & her daughter are doing amazing.”

2014 (continued)

Two months after welcoming Giovanna, the longtime lovers finally tied the knot at the Venetian in Garfield, New Jersey. The honeymoon phase was interrupted just two days after the ceremony when LaValle pleaded guilty on DUI charges stemming from an August 2014 arrest.

His license was revoked for three months and he was ordered to attend drug and alcohol education classes.

2015

In August 2015, Polizzi denied tabloid reports that LaValle’s name and email address were a part of the ongoing Ashley Madison scandal, which exposed married men who had signed up for the cheating website. Polizzi defended her husband in a lengthy statement:

“This morning when I got a call from my publicist that a story was going to be printed on my husband ‘allegedly’ signing up on Ashley Madison, I laughed — and said let’s not even comment and give the story any juice, because it couldn’t be any further from the truth. But now seeing how it’s the ‘news of the day’ and everyone is wondering what I think about it — here it is,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “Jionni is the the [sic] most humble, respectful, and most loyal souls I know. I mean hello, that’s why I married him. He’s a stand up guy who loves his family more than anything in this world. The fact that the tabloids can deliberately make stories up and print things like ‘Jionni LaValle ALLEGEDLY and MAY HAVE signed up on Ashley Madison’ is absurd. I can see if there is proof in the story to make it legitimate, but to accuse my husband of something he had no idea about… HOW IS THAT LEGAL.”

January 2018

Amid the announcement that MTV was rebooting Jersey Shore for Jersey Shore Family Vacation, LaValle fought back against rumors that the two of them were facing hard times because of his decision not to partake in the series.

“Hey Guys, Im going to visit this subject one time and one time only so……. My wife is filming a scene packing up and leaving for her new show and I AM CHOOSING TO NOT be on TV because I simply DO NOT like it,” he wrote on Instagram. “Nicole and I are going great and became even stronger together while raising our beautiful kids. HOWEVER you will not see me on her reality show. Being a reality was never something I wanted to be when I grew up. I own my own business and work hard at it, that’s what I do,” he wrote at the time via Instagram. “My wife is a reality star and works hard at that, that’s what she does. We ARE not divorced. For the HATERS I hope this message finds you and confuses you even more about life and for the FANS of my wife and her show …I got your back!!! God Bless Yas!”

April 2018

Divorce rumors plagued the couple yet again in April 2018, when fans speculated that a split was imminent because Polizzi hadn’t posted photos with LaValle in a while.

“I’m still proudly wearing my ring,” she told Us Weekly. “I love him to death. I think people worry because we never talk pictures together and post on Instagram. He hates pictures, he hates this fame life. He likes to be quiet and reserved, which humbles me. So, I think if I don’t take pictures with him or I don’t share my life with him, people are like, ‘Are you still with your husband?’ I don’t need to share with the world what me and my husband are going through. We are totally find. We don’t post our life on social media, but I love him to death and he’s my best friend and he’ just a little shy so leave him alone.”

November 2018

Seven months later, after telling media outlets that they were trying for a third baby, Polizzi announced on Thanksgiving Day that she was pregnant. “What I’m thankful for this Thanksgiving,” she captioned a set of photos of Lorenzo and Giovanna holding an ultrasound photo.