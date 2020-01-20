Nicole Kidman Reveals Being ‘More Scared’ Before Meeting Keith Urban: ‘Now I Feel Protected’

Nicole Kidman took time during an interview with Sunday Life in Australia to talk about her marriage to Keith Urban. She explained how before meeting her country superstar husband, she was more scared in life. With him by her side, she says she has never felt more “protected.”

“Before I met him, I was more scared,” she shared. “Now I feel protected thanks to this great friend and wonderful partner I have.”

The two have been married for almost 14 years after tying the knot in 2006. Kidman went on to say how she normally relaxes by meditation but that what makes her “most comfortable and secure” is having Urban by her side.

“Having a partner by your side, someone with whom you can talk, who loves you and who you love, balances everything,” she added.

In 2018 in an interview with Parade, Kidman explained some secrets to their happy and always growing relationship. Her tip was not to engage in texting.

She explained that her and Urban prefer “voice to voice” conversations and personal interactions rather than through a cell phone where emotions can not be detected.

“We talk all the time and we FaceTime but we just don’t text,” she shared, “because I feel like texting can be misrepresentative at times. And I’ve had the thing where I reread texts and I’m like, ‘What does that mean?’ and then read it to somebody and go, ‘Can you interpret that?’ I don’t want that between my lover and I.”

Aside from that, Kidman added in that interview that the two are an open book with one another. There are no secrets between them, she explained, noting that “it’s that simple.”

“We never tell anybody any advice about their relationship or think that we have a secret. We just approach it with humility and hope and just really love hanging out. I mean, it’s that simple,” she shares. “We love spending time together. We have a lot of fun together and we just choose each other,” she said.

Recently, the two made a donation to the relief efforts in Australia as a result of the devastating bushfires. The two put forth a $500,000 charitable offer and are one of many other celebrities contributing financially to their cause.

Kidman captioned a post on her Instagram account following their donation, writing, “Our family’s support, thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires all over Australia. We are donating $500,000 to the Rural Fire Services who are all doing and giving so much right now.”