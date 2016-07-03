Nick Swisher Will Sit Out Baseball Season Following Daughter’s Birth

So excited to introduce you to our tiniest princess, Sailor Stevie. She has stolen our hearts and our family feels complete ❤️, Nick, Jo, & Big Sister Emme #SSS A photo posted by JoAnna Garcia Swisher (@jogarciaswisher) on Jul 1, 2016 at 11:35am PDT

Nick Swisher, minor-league player for the New York Yankees' AAA team, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, has decided to make a bold move and sit out for the rest of the season following the birth of his second daughter. According to ET, he says that he wants to spend more time with his family — two daughters and wife, JoAnna Garcia Swisher.

"After the birth of my second child, I've decided to take a step back and spend the rest of this season full time with my wife and two daughters," Swisher posted on Twitter. "Make no mistake, I am not hanging it up. I love this game with the same amount of passion that I had as a rookie 12 years ago."

Swisher goes on to say that he is very grateful for the opportunity the Yankees are giving him. He wishes them the best of luck in the upcoming season and will continue to train and prep for his return next year.

Of course, his wife JoAnna, star of the family sitcom Reba, tweeted back at her hubby with hearts — clearly excited to have him back home full-time. And if her Father's Day photo is any indication, their daughter Emerson will also be ecstatic that her dad will be home more often!

To say you are loved is an understatement, @yourboyswish!!! Happy Father's Day to you, our daddy's, & all the amazing fathers out there!!! #daddysgirlsforever ❤️❤️❤️ A photo posted by JoAnna Garcia Swisher (@jogarciaswisher) on Jun 19, 2016 at 11:04am PDT

The two recently welcomed little Sailor Stevie to their family. JoAnna posted a sweet photo on Instagram of her, Sailor, and Swisher, saying that her "family feels complete."

So far, fans have been supportive of the ball player's decision. Though this is a rare occurrence, as baseball pros rarely take off the season for anything other than a major family emergency, Swisher isn't the first player to choose his family over the game. Chicago White Sox player Adam LaRoche recently retired after he was asked to cut back on the amount of time he brought his son to the park.

Luckily for fans of Swisher, he plans on coming back next season!

💖feeling extra lucky today💖 #BabySwishIsAlmostHere! A photo posted by JoAnna Garcia Swisher (@jogarciaswisher) on May 8, 2016 at 9:12am PDT

Congrats to the Swisher family on their newest addition!