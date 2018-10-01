Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s Wedding Reportedly ‘Coming Soon’

Wedding bells will be ringing for Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra in the near future, according to a source, who told Us Weekly that the big day is almost here.

“The wedding is coming soon and they really want to blend wedding traditions from both of their cultures that are important to them,” the source told the magazine. “Priyanka is having a really good time planning the wedding because it’s a mix of Indian and American styles and customs, which she knows so much about.”

The source added that the Quantico star knew right away Jonas was the one. “When [Priyanka] met Nick, she was so taken by him. She says she loves the way he looks at her, the way he smiles and that he listens so well. They really are a great match,” the source said.

Chopra, 36, and Jonas, 26, got engaged in July, just months after they reportedly began dating. They celebrated with an engagement party in August in Mumbai, India, with both of their families.

The couple each shared the same image from the traditional engagement celebration, called a Roka ceremony. “Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love,” Jonas captioned his post.

“Taken.. With all my heart and soul,” Chopra wrote.

The two will reportedly tie the knot in a traditional Indian wedding. Jonas has been “super supportive of her and she’s thrilled,” a source told Us Weekly.

Chopra’s mom, Madhu Chopra, gushed over Jonas following the couple’s engagement party in August.

“It’s all destiny,” she told After Hrs. “Nick is calm and mature. He’s a wonderful person and everyone in the family just loves him. He’s so polite and respectful towards elders. What more can a mother want!”

Jonas has also spoken out about his wife-to-be, telling Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show last month that he knew she was the one right away, which is why he proposed so quickly.

“It was immediate. We knew it was right and just kind of jumped right in,” he said, adding that they met through a mutual friend. After meeting each other for the first time, the two texted each other without meeting face-to-face for six months. They then attended the Met Gala together in 2017, although Jonas said they were just friends at the time.

“Our lives were kind of taking us in different places,” he told Fallon. “People thought we were being coy, and so did we until we cut to now [and] we’re engaged. So, the story sort of wrote itself.”