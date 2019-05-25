Nick Jonas Honors ‘Beautiful’ Wife Priyanka Chopra With Dreamy Fairytale Photo

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra still have a few months to go before they celebrate their one-year wedding anniversary, but Jonas found another excuse to gush over his wife on Instagram Saturday. He marked the one-year anniversary of their relationship by sharing another wedding photo.

“One year ago today I went to go see Beauty and the Beast at the Hollywood bowl with a group of friends. One of those friends was the woman that would become my best friend, my confidant, my muse, my beautiful wife,” Jonas wrote alongside the dreamy photo. “I am so grateful for our journey together so far. You make me smile every day and you inspire me to be the best version of myself. I am honored to be your husband. I love you.”

Chopra later commented on the post herself, writing alongside a heart-eyes emoji, “The most amazing thing that ever happened to me is you. I love you babs.”

Chopra, 36, and Jonas, 26, married in India in late November 2018, with all three of Nick’s brothers Joe, Kevin and Frankie, and Chopra’s brother Siddharth serving as groomsmen. Jonas’ father, Paul Kevin Jonas Sr., officiated a Christian ceremony for the couple. They also had a Hindu ceremony to honor Chopra’s culture.

After the wedding, Jonas and Chopra shared video from the celebrations, and noted how their special relationship brought together two families from very different backgrounds.

“One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other’s faiths and cultures,” Chopra wrote in an emotional Instagram post last year. “And so planning our wedding with an amalgation (sic) of both was so amazing. An important part for the girl in an Indian wedding is the Mehendi. Once again we made it our own and it was an afternoon that kicked off the celebrations in the way we both dreamed.”

“It was just three days,” Chopra said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in January. “One Indian ceremony, one western Christian ceremony, and one day of pre-rituals — which we have in the Hindu wedding. Usually Indian weddings are 1,000 people at least. We had only 200, which was mostly family because both of us have giant families.”

Chopra said Jonas first contacted her in a Twitter direct message after friends told him they needed to meet.

“He DM’d me actually. So millennial of us,” the Quantico star said with a laugh. “He DM’d me on Twitter saying, ‘I’ve heard from common friends that we should meet, what do you think about that?’ I was like, ‘Just text me.’”

Chopra and Jonas actually first met at the 2017 Met Gala, but it was not until last year that they started reconnected. They announced their engagement in July 2018.

This was not the only Jonas brothers wedding in the past few months. Joe and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner married in Las Vegas earlier this month, but are still planning to have a big ceremony in France before the end of 2019.

Photo credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images