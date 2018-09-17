Nick Jonas Gets a Birthday Kiss From Fiancee Priyanka Chopra

It was a fun weekend for Nick Jonas as he and his fiancée, Priyanka Chopra, celebrated his 26th birthday.

Although his birthday wasn’t until Sunday, the couple started celebrations on Saturday, where they headed to Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California and Jonas was able to take batting practice before the team’s game against the Seattle Mariners.

“Baseball is cool,” he captioned a photo of himself taking a swing, geared up in red Angels wear.

Chopra also posted photos of the day’s festivities, which included a “birthday hang” at Angels Stadium with some of her and Jonas’ friends. In the photo, Chopra can be seen leaning on Jonas and smiling.

Following the game, Jonas gave a free live performance on the field benefitting Strike Out Slavery, a non-profit that helps to combat human trafficking.

The birthday festivities continued Sunday when Jonas and Chopra flew to Texas to watch the Dallas Cowboys square up against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. Chopra shared an Instagram photos showing off some PDA with Jonas from their box suite with the field and stadium in the background.

“Happy birthday baby,” she wrote, adding emojis of a pair of lips and a heart.

Earlier this month, Jonas told The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon that he wasn’t totally on board with his and the Quantico actress’ celebrity nickname.

“Do you guys have a celebrity nickname?” Fallon asked.

“Oh boy,” Jonas said before answering. Fallon then asked Chopra the question, who was backstage to support her fiance. Chopra later joined the audience during the show and was caught on camera waving at her beau.

“Prick!” she yelled, which led the audience to laugh.

“She likes Prick,” Jonas said. “I don’t like that one that much.”

During that appearance, Jonas gushed over his wife-to-be, telling Fallon that he knew she was the one right away, which is why he proposed so quickly.

“It was immediate. We knew it was right and just kind of jumped right in,” Jonas said.

The two met through a mutual friend, he said, texting each other without meeting face-to-face for six months after their initial first introduction. They then attended the Met Gala together in 2017, though Jonas says they were just friends at the time.

“Our lives were kind of taking us in different places,” he told Fallon.

“People thought we were being coy, and so did we until we cut to now [and] we’re engaged,” he added. “So, the story sort of wrote itself.”

Last month, the two had a “Roka Ceremony,” an event where the families of the couple unite to approve and celebrate the engagement. At the time, both Jonas and Chopra posted the same photo from the event of themselves staring into each others’ eyes.

“Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love,” Jonas wrote at the time.

“Taken.. With all my heart and soul,” Chopra wrote.