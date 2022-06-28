Netflix Co-Stars Expecting Baby Together

Congratulations are in order for Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin. The couple, who star opposite one another in Netflix's Korean romance Crash Landing On You, shared the exciting news on Monday, June 27 that they are pregnant and expecting their first child together. Son, 40, announced her pregnancy on Instagram, sharing in a post with fans, "a new life has found its way to us."

Sharing a photo of wildflowers, the actress, who said she "would like to share with you some cautious and happy news," shared with fans that she is "still stunned, but I'm living day by day feeling the changes in my body amidst worries and excitement." Translated from Korean to English, the post continued, "I'm so grateful, but I'm so careful that I haven't been able to tell the people around me yet. To the fans and those around us who will be waiting for this news as much as us, we deliver the news before it's too late." Son promised to that she and her husband will protect the precious life that has come to us. I hope you all stay healthy by taking good care of the things you need to protect in your life."

The pregnancy news comes after Son and Hyun tied the knot earlier this year. The couple first met while filming Crash Landing On You. The 2019 Netflix international hit drama series starred Son as Yun Se-ri, an heiress and leading fashion businesswoman in South Korea who meets Hyun's Ri Jeong-hyeok, a North Korean military officer, when she is swept up by a wind storm and accidentally crashes in North Korean territory while paragliding. After sparking romance throughout filming, the couple confirmed their relationship in January 2021, according to Pinkvilla. The couple announced their marriage in February 2022 before exchanging vows in March at the Grand Walkerhill Seoul in Gwangjin Gu, Seoul.

"I wrote this to let you know the most important decision of my life, to my fans who have saved me in many ways and gave me great attention and love," Hyun announced on Instagram. "There are people who can guess? Yes. I'm going to make an important decision called marriage and carefully step into the second stage of my life. I promised her she always makes me smile, to walk together the days ahead."

Following their marriage, the couple traveled to the U.S., where they honeymooned in Los Angeles. News of their baby on the way was met with a rush of congratulatory messages, with one person writing on Son's post, "OMGGGGGGG I'm soo happy for you both, congratulations!!" somebody else commented, "Congratulations eonnie... stay safe and healthy.. love you both binjin."