Netflix Actress Marries Singer

Wedding bells were ringing earlier this month for one beloved Netflix star and her singer boyfriend. On Oct. 11, Gong Hyo Jin, who starred in the South Korean series When the Camellia Blooms, married Kevin Oh in a romantic private wedding ceremony in New York, later taking to social media to share the exciting news with her followers.

Gong first hinted at the nuptials the day of the wedding when she shared a coy photo of herself standing in a white gown, simply writing, "my one and only..i'm ready!" Thankfully, fans didn't have to wait very long for confirmation of their suspicions. Just a day later, the actress returned to the social media platform with a sweet photo of herself and Kevin's hands, both adorned with wedding rings, as she announced, "J U S T M A RR I E D !"

The nuptials came less than a year after Gong and Kevin went public with their relationship back in April of this year, according to Soompi. According to the outlet, just a month prior to going public, the actress had been shrouded in marriage rumors after she caught the bouquet at Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin's wedding. Then in August, just four months after confirming her relationship with her now-husband, Gong announced that she would soon be walking down the aisle and saying "I do."

While details of the couple's big day, including who officiated the ceremony and who attended, remain unclear, Gong hasn't shied away from giving her fans a glimpse into the magical day. On Instagram, the actress has shared numerous photos from her wedding day. On Oct. 17, she shared a gallery of images that captured the moments just before the wedding, including the moment Gong slipped into her wedding dress. Then on Tuesday, she posted a photo of herself with her parents from her wedding day, sweetly writing, "Dad and Mom. Thank you for raising me to be a wonderful person. I will be a better person."

Gong is a South Korean actress known for her roles in titles including Pasta, The Greatest Love, Master's Sun, It's Okay, That's Love, The Producers, Don't Dare to Dream, and When the Camellia Blooms. On that Netflix series, the actress starred as Oh Dong-baek, a single mother who runs a bar called "Camellia" in Ongsan. Her husband, meanwhile, won SuperstarK Season 7 and also competed on Super Band.