Netflix Actress Secretly Married During the Pandemic

Freida Pinto is a married woman! The actress, who has starred in Netflix titles including the 2021 psychological thriller Intrusion and the 2020 romcom Love Wedding Repeat, shared the exciting news in late October that she and now-husband Cory Tran secretly tied the knot while in lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Pinto made the announcement during a Wednesday, Oct. 20 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The revelation came as Pinto opened up about the couple’s “beautiful proposal,” which she announced on social media in November 2019, prompting host Kelly Clarkson to ask how wedding planning was going. Pinto excitedly shared, “We’re already married,” teasing that “it’s a very romantic story if you must know.” According to Pinto, she and Tran tied the knot at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“When we got engaged we thought we’d have this most magical wedding… But then COVID happened and it’s still happening and we just realized we were going to be planning this for the rest of our lives and probably never doing it,” Pinto shared. “So we decided one day to go to the Honda Center in Anaheim [California] and just get married. Honestly, I have to say if any of you have planned a wedding, you probably know this, I do not want stomach ulcers from planning my own wedding. This was perfect! We got married and then we got to go home and take an afternoon nap.”

After sharing the exciting news, Pinto took to Instagram, where she gave fans a glimpse of her big day, telling her followers, “Yes, yes, it’s true. One year ago I married this gorgeous man of my dreams.” Pinto said she and her husband “were not keeping it a secret,” but were rather “simply just enjoying life and happily shared the news with anyone who asked.” She added that she and Tran “believe so much in balancing spontaneity with just the right amount of planning. One day it felt so right and so genuinely aligned that we decided we wanted to make it official.”

Pinto and Tran first met through Pinto’s The Path co-star Aaron Paul and began dating shortly after. In November 2019, the actress shared that Pinto dropped to one knee and popped the question. The couple announced in June that they are expecting their first child together.