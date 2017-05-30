Neil Patrick Harris Wishes David Burtka Happy Birthday With Loving Instagram Post

A post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Feb 26, 2017 at 8:41am PST

Neil Patrick Harris’ husband, David Burtka, celebrated his 42nd birthday on May 29, and the A Series of Unfortunate Events star made sure to wish his better half a happy birthday with a touching Instagram post.

“Happy Birthday, David,” Harris wrote alongside a snap of Burtka with the couple’s kids, 6-year-old fraternal twins Harper and Gideon. “You’re the most glorious husband/father/person I’ve ever had the pleasure of knowing.”

“My love and appreciation for you is immeasurable,” the actor continued. “May this be your best year yet! xoxo @dbelicious.”

Harris and Burtka often post sweet snaps like these on social media, and Harris most recently wished Burtka a happy anniversary with another gushing Instagram.

“Thirteen years and one day ago, I crossed paths with the guy on the left. The adventures have never ceased. The love has never waned,” the actor wrote alongside a snap of Burtka and Gideon. “The gifts are never ending (the guy on the right, e.g.). Happy Anniversary, @dbelicious. You’re the best.”

