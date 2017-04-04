Neil Patrick Harris Shares Touching Tribute to David Burtka on Their Anniversary

Thirteen years and one day ago, I crossed paths with the guy on the left. The adventures have never ceased. The love has never waned. The gifts are never ending (the guy on the right, e.g.). Happy Anniversary, @dbelicious. You’re the best. A post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Apr 2, 2017 at 5:23pm PDT

Lucky 13! Ok, that might not be how the saying goes, but it sure holds true for Neil Patrick Harris and his husband David Burtka as they celebrate 13 years together.

On Sunday Harris took to Instagram to share a heartwarming photo of Burtka with their son Gideon, both cheesing like the couple of goofballs they are and captioned it with something so adorable we can feel our hearts melting before we even read it.

“Thirteen years and one day ago, I crossed paths with the guy on the left. The adventures have never ceased. The love has never waned. The gifts are never ending (the guy on the right, e.g.). Happy Anniversary, @dbelicious. You’re the best,” Harris wrote.

The romance is real, you guys.

Of course, Harris wasn’t the only one to share the love. Burtka also posted a photo of Harris with the sweet caption, “Yesterday was mine and @nph 13th year anniversary!! Thank you Neil for being compassionate, adventurous, and an all around fantastic man. I love you more than ever.”

Congrats on 13 years, we can’t wait to see you two together for many more!

