NBA Star Carmelo Anthony and MTV Personality Wife Split After 6 Years

The New York Knicks’s Carmelo Anthony has reportedly separated from his wife, former MTV VJ La La Anthony, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The athlete and television personality wed in July 2010 after a six-year engagement.

They share a 10-year-old son, Kiyan.

TMZ reports that La La moved out of the family home.

A source revealed that the athlete’s career has been taking a toll on the relationship. They are currently separated, but in no rush to divorce.

