Naya Rivera’s Friends Reportedly ‘Very Concerned’ for Her

There’s been a lot of drama surround former Glee star Naya Rivera and her husband, Ryan Dorsey — culminating in Rivera’s arrest last week for misdemeanor domestic battery. New reports are coming in that the actress’s friends and family are very concerned for her during this ordeal.



“This is not the first time that their relationship has been violent,” an anonymous source told reporters at E! News, “and the fact that she hit her husband and lashed out like that, is very scary to everyone around her.”

Rivera was arrested on Saturday for allegedly striking her husband in the face and on the head while they were out on a walk with their son, 2-year-old Josey. After she was processed and released on bond, it was Dorsey’s father who picked Rivera up.

“Ryan’s family has been trying to console both of them but are very disappointed,” the insider told reporters. They added that Rivera’s family is no less concerned. “Many people close to Naya are urging her to seek immediate help for the sake of her son and herself,” they said.

The source also speculated on the couple’s future together, saying that they “have had a toxic relationship for a while now, and although they tried to make it work again, source thinks that a divorce will be a conversation very soon. Everyone wants what is best for Josey and thinks that a permanent separation is needed.”

Rivera filed for a divorce back in November of 2016, however, just last month the case was dropped, and the two resolved to make their relationship work for Josey’s sake. Now, it’s anyone’s guess as to what they’ll do.

After the arrest, Dorsey posted a statement on Twitter, asking for privacy and positivity in this trying time for his family.

Rivera herself has yet to comment on the situation.