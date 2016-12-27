Naomi Watts Spends First Birthday Since Split at Work

(Photo: E! News)

Naomi Watts isn’t letting her split from longtime partner Liev Schreiber keep her from her daily schedule.

The actress was spotted on the set of her new Netflix show, Gypsy, on Wednesday, which also happens to be her bithday. She turns 48-years-old today, E! News reports.

The mother of two seems to be focused on her work in the wake of her break up with Schreiber after 11 years together. The couple shares two kids, but she spent her birthday day alone at work.

Her upcoming Netflix series is a psycological thriller that features her as a therapist.