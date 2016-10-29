Molly Sims Reveals a Long List of Potential Baby Names

(Photo: Facebook/@HuffPostParents)

While attending George Clooney’s Casamigos Tequila Halloween party, actress Molly Sims spoke to ET about the many names she is considering for the newest addition to her growing family.

Sims and her husband Scott Stuber are expecting their third child, and it seems as though they are having a hard time pinning down potential names. Their list is a little long, but before too long it should be cut in half, at least.

“I love [the names] Stella and Ruby and Marlow and Mya and Mia,” Sims told ET. “And if it’s a boy, I love Wesley and Finley and Dutch and Wilder. I have so many. My husband’s addicted to Nameberry, so he literally makes like a PowerPoint presentation.”

The Las Vegas actress announced her third pregnancy on her YouTube channel, simply saying that “This is happening. This is like our Hail Mary.” It’s clear that she is excited to meet the new baby. Sooner rather than later, she’ll get to know the sex.

“We’re not there [yet], but we’re going to find out [the gender] in a week,” she explained. “We weren’t going to do it, [but] I can’t stand it.”

Sims and Stuber are already parents to 4-year-old Brooks and 1-year-old Scarlett.