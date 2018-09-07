‘Modern Family’ Star Julie Bowen Finalizing Divorce

Julie Bowen is reportedly almost ready to finalize her divorce from Scott Philips.

According to a report from The Blast, the Modern Family star submitted her judgement package paperwork earlier this week. The pair reportedly came to a private agreement on settlement and a judge signed off on the deal.

The report comes after months of reports of the two battling in court after Philips asked for spousal support, though it was not revealed how much money Bowen agreed to give him in the settlement.

Bowen separated from the real estate investor in February after 13 years of marriage. The couple shares sons Oliver and twins John and Gustav.

According to the Delaware County Daily Times, the pair had not been seen at a red carpet event together since September 2016, where she joked that the couple was too “tired” to think about divorce.

“We watch all these people get married and split up and go, ‘Wait, did they get married after us or before us?’ We outlast all these people. The answer: We’re too tired to do anything else!” Bowen told Us Weekly at the time.

“At first I loved my husband and then I loved the kids and now I love our family. When I see my husband with my kids, it makes me so happy. When I see my kids all sitting down at the table together, I’m like, ‘This is awesome. We did this!’” Bowen added.

Bowen is best known for her role as Claire Dunphy on the popular ABC comedy Modern Family. The show is currently at a crossroads, with speculation that the series might come to an end after its upcoming tenth season.

The actress, who earned six Primetime Emmy Nominations for Supporting Actress and won in 2011 and 2012, recently told PopCulture.com she can’t even imagine the show coming to an end.

“It makes me feel a little sick. It’s like asking me what the end to me and [sons] John and Gus and Oliver would be. I’m like, ‘Why would you say that! It’s never going to end!’” she told PopCulture earlier this year.

She revealed she would like the show to end in a sort-of full circle moment. “There’s something about babies that everybody loves, and I don’t know, we’ve got three options to get pregnant,” she said. “Maybe something like that.”

Modern Family returns for its tenth season Wednesday, Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.