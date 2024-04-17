Model Angie Everhart Addresses Joe Pesci Engagement Rumors

Model and actress Angie Everhart is setting the record straight on those long-standing Joe Pesci engagement rumors. More than a decade after the former couple called off their eight-year relationship, Everhart, 54, confirmed in a new interview with TooFab that despite those years-long rumors that they called off their engagement, she and the Oscar winner, 81, were "not engaged."

"I was not engaged to Joe," she told the outlet. The couple were romantically linked for nearly a decade, sparking romance following Everhart's divorce from Ashley Hamilton, whom she was married to from 1996 until 1997. Amid their romance, rumors surfaced that the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and Pesci were engaged, with some outlets later reporting that Everhart ultimately called off their nine-month engagement.

(Photo: Tom Briglia/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

While the pair never took their relationship to the next level, Everhart had nothing but good things to say about the Goodfellas actor. She told TooFab, "Joe's awesome. Joe is such a good guy," she said. "He's so funny and smart and fun to be around."

Prior to her relationships with Hamilton and Pesci, Everhart briefly dated and was engaged to another high-profile name: Sylvester Stallone. The pair briefly dated in 1995, Everhart noting that he and Pesci are so different. The only thing they have in common is they're Italian!"

Everhart eventually went on to settle down with Carl Ferro. After becoming engaged in April 2014, the couple telling TMZ at the time that Ferro popped the question in an elevator at the Redbury Hotel in Hollywood, Everhart and Ferro tied the knot in Santa Monica, California in November 2014, the couple exchanging vows on the beach at sunset, Us Weekly reported at the time. The pair divorced in 2018.

Speaking on the topic of her dating history, Everhart said, "I'm attracted to men. Smart men, funny men, whatever, it doesn't matter. I just like men." And while her previous relationships may not have worked out in the long-run, there is one man in her life: her son Kayden Bobby Everhart. Everhart welcomed Kayden in 2009 with then-boyfriend Chad Stansbury.