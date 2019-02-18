Miranda Lambert’s Wedding Date and Location Reportedly Revealed

Miranda Lambert had an off-the-radar wedding over the weekend, and fans are still trying together the who, what, when and where of it all.

Lambert announced her marriage suddenly on Saturday, catching many fans off guard. While she shared just a few photos and details, a report by E! News revealed that the wedding was held in Davidson County, Tennessee on Jan. 26. While a more detailed location has not been revealed, Nashville is within Davidson County, meaning that the country music star could have tied the knot there.

Meanwhile, Lambert’s fans were more concerned with trying to find out about her husband, Brendan McLoughlin. Lambert had just broken up Turnpike Troubadours frontman Evan Felker in August, and as far as fans knew she was “happily single.” Her very first mention of McLoughlin was her wedding announcement, but resourceful fans dug up more details on him as well.

Before long, it came to light that McLoughlin is an officer in the New York City Police Department. According to a report by PEOPLE, he and Lambert met on Nov. 2, when she was in New York to perform on Good Morning America.

Within the three months that followed, things must have gotten pretty serious between McLoughlin and Lambert. They kept their January wedding to themselves for over two weeks, and Lambert revealed the happy news to her fan base in honor of Valentine’s Day last week.

“In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched!” she tweeted on Saturday. “My heart is full. Thank you Brendan McLoughlin for loving me for…. me. [heart emoji] #theone.”

Fans were shocked, though many felt that this is the kind of behavior they should expect from Lambert by now. The singer is no stranger to bold choices in her love life. She was previously married to The Voice coach Blake Shelton—a relationship mired in controversy and rumors. She also dated fellow musician Anderson East for two years before getting into her embattled romance with Felker.

Felker was still married to his previous wife when he left for tour with Lambert. The two began seeing each other on the road, and his wife, Staci Felker, felt betrayed by Lambert. Ultimately, their relationship lasted just a few months.

“Love is a hard road sometimes and it’s been a roller-coaster ride for me,” Lambert told the Tennessean back in August, “but I’m definitely thankful for all the ups and downs because I’ve had some really good songs come out of it.”