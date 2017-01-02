Miranda Lambert Says Goodbye to 2016 With Sweet Post About Anderson East

Miranda Lambert is saying good riddance to the hardships of 2016 and welcoming in a 2017 full of love.

The singer took to Instagram for a sweet post reflecting on the year behind and the year ahead.

“Goodbye 2016,” she wrote. “Thanks for everything! Here’s to 2017… to lessons and blessin’s, music and memories, friendships and hardships. I’m ready for all.”

The caption accompanied a black-and-white picture of Lambert and boyfriend Anderson East.

She concluded, “I’m about to ring in the new year with love @andersoneast💗”

The singer started 2016 newly single after a very public divorce from Blake Shelton. Since then she has released a new album and connected with East. If things continue like this, she should have an incredible 2017!

