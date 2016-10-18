Miranda Lambert Co-Wrote Two Songs With Boyfriend Anderson East on New Album

(Photo: Pinterest)

Miranda Lambert has a special co-writer on her new album…her boyfriend, Anderson East!

The couple co-wrote two songs on Lambert’s new album, The Weight of These Wings, that will be available on Nov. 18, ET reports.

Lambert is releasing a double album. The first half titled “The Nerve” and the second half titled “The Heart.”

Lambert and East’s first song they co-wrote with Nashville writer Natalie Hemby is “Getaway Driver.”

The couple also co-wrote “Well Rested” alongside Aaron Raitiere, which will be featured on the second half, The Heart.

Lambert’s album will be filled with songwriting collaborations. Some of the collaborators include her best friend Ashley Monroe, The Voice alum Gwen Sebastian, Irish singer-songwriter Foy Vance, and country music songwriting superstars Shane McAnally, Liz Rose, Rodney Clawson, Josh Osborne and many more.

The Weight of These Wings will be available for pre-order on Friday!