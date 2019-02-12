Miley Cyrus Sends ‘Get Well Soon’ Wishes to Liam Hemsworth With a Big NSFW Twist

Liam Hemsworth wasn’t able to attend the premiere of his new movie, Isn’t It Romantic, on Monday, Feb. 11, so his wife, Miley Cyrus, hit the red carpet in his place.

The singer wore a voluminous red Valentino gown while she posed for photos on the carpet, which she later shared on Instagram. One photo in particular saw Cyrus posing in front of a poster of Hemsworth playing the saxophone, which the 26-year-old accompanied with a very NSFW caption.

“Getting sick blows. But so do I,” she wrote. “Get well soon babe. I love you. Play that sax you sexy f—.”

In her first post from the evening, Cyrus was a bit more sentimental with her caption, sharing get well wishes for her husband and praising his performance in the movie.

“So proud of my hunky hubby @liamhemsworth & his newest movie #IsntItRomantic,” she wrote. “He unfortunately wasn’t able to attend due to health reasons… but he is recovering and taking this time to rest / heal. It’s hard for entertainers to put themselves before the project but this time it was crucial …. I am proud to represent him and his incredible work. So happy to see him shining in this comedy! He is the funniest person I know , and the world now gets to see the Liam I wake up to every day…. luckiest.”

Hemsworth later chimed in on his own Instagram page, sharing a slideshow of photos of Cyrus from the premiere.

“Sorry I couldn’t make it to the @isntitromantic premier tonight guys,” he told his followers. “Been dealing with some pretty annoying health stuff the last couple days. Lucky I have the best girl in the world to represent for me! Thanks for the support babe! I hope everyone enjoys the movie! It’s a perfect Valentine’s Day flick so if ya ain’t got nothin better to do then go see it! Love to all!”

The actor’s co-star Rebel Wilson had previously told Extra on Sunday that the actor had been hospitalized the previous night.

“He texted us this morning — he was in hospital overnight, so hopefully he will be fine,” Wilson said.

A source told E! News that Hemsworth was suffering from kidney stones, which led him to cancel his junket interviews on Sunday.

