Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Mark Valentine’s Day With New Photos From Their Secret Wedding

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth tied the knot in a secret ceremony at their Nashville home in December 2018, with Cyrus sharing photos from the nuptials a few days later. To celebrate Valentine’s Day on Thursday, the singer shared even more of her wedding pictures, including three black-and-white shots of Cyrus and her husband.

The first was a photo the two sitting together on a couch, with Hemsworth smiling as Cyrus leaned into him.

“My Valentine every single day,” Cyrus wrote.

My Valentine every single day ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4EB35H9wKU — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) February 14, 2019

“Thank you for always bending down to hug me … I promise I will always meet you in the middle on my tippiest toes! I love you Valentine!” she captioned a second snap of the pair sharing a sweet embrace.

Thank you for always bending down to hug me … I promise I will always meet you in the middle on my tippiest toes! I love you Valentine! @liamhemsworth pic.twitter.com/ALUsLrnTaH — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) February 14, 2019

A third photo saw Cyrus and Hemsworth smiling in front of their cake, with balloons visible in the background.

She also posted three color snaps of herself modeling her wedding dress, a silk Vivienne Westwood gown, while holding a bouquet of white flowers and greenery.

Cyrus also celebrated the holiday by sharing a NSFW meme and dedicating it to her husband. The 26-year-old posted a meme of herself from her Bangerz days that featured a photo of the star on stage, sitting on the floor with her legs spread while wearing a unitard patterned with dollar bills and rhinestone cowboy boots.

“When it’s Valentine’s Day and bae says hi,” the photo read, while Cyrus wrote, “@LiamHemsworth love you.”

Hemsworth will appear on NBC’s “Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist” on Feb. 17, where the actor opened up about his and Cyrus’ intimate wedding day.

“It was a really special day,” he shared. “It was pretty much just immediate family. I feel really happy, and really fortunate to be with such a great person. We’ve been through so much together over the last, ten years, so it felt like it was time.”

“I think I’ve been fake married about 9,000 times before my actual real marriage,” Hemsworth joked, adding, “We just try to keep as much of it private as we can. A lot of things we can’t control, obviously. But I think not buying into the things that are maybe said about us.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Presley Ann