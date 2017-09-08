Here’s How Miley Cyrus Answered a Question About Her Sex Life in Front of Her Grandma

Miley Cyrus spilled some personal secrets in her September cover issue of Cosmopolitan, but Ellen DeGeneres used the connection to pry a sexual confession from the singer—right in front of her grandma.

Cyrus appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Thursday to discuss her upcoming album and her contributions to Hurricane Harvey relief, but the show’s host was particularly interested in the “Younger Now” singer’s life with fiancé Liam Hemsworth.

To celebrate Cyrus’ Cosmo appearance, DeGeneres pulled some vintage 1970s quizzes published by the magazine and called the segment “Lady Time With Ellen and Miley.”

From here, things took a hot and heavy turn.

“Your sex life with your lover—” DeGeneres read, which was enough to make Cyrus blush. “My grandma’s in the audience!” Cyrus interrupted.

Degeneres continued, “Your sex life with your lover can best be compared to: (A) a roller coaster ride, (B) a luxury cruise, or (C) a commuter trip on a Concorde—”

“C,” Cyrus replied before the question was finished.

“A commuter trip on a Concorde jet?” DeGeneres replied. “That means it’s fast.”

“Yeah,” Cyrus cheekily agreed. “I’m good.”

The segment included two more candid questions, but luckily for Cyrus (and Hemsworth), they were a bit less sexual in nature.

The “We Can’t Stop” pop artist previously opened up about her sexuality, identifying herself as a pansexual—someone who could be attracted to a man, woman, transgender person or a non-gendered person.

“I always hated the word ‘bisexual’ because that’s even putting me in a box,” she told Variety in 2016. “I don’t ever think about someone being a boy or someone being a girl. … My eyes started opening in the fifth or sixth grade. My first relationship in my life was with a chick.”

Pansexuality came naturally to Cyrus, who never identified with a gender: “My mom is like an ’80s rock chick — big blonde hair, big boobs. She loves being a girl. I never felt that way. I know some girls that love getting their nails done. I f—–g hated it. My nails look like s–t. I don’t wax my eyebrows. I never related to loving being a girl. And then, being a boy didn’t sound fun to me.”

“Once I understood my gender more, which was unassigned, then I understood my sexuality more,” Cyrus continued. “I was like, ‘Oh — that’s why I don’t feel straight and I don’t feel gay. It’s because I’m not.’”

Photo credit: The Ellen Degeneres Show