Miley Cyrus Has a Meltdown After Liam Hemsworth Pranks Her Again

It seems Liam Hemsworth can’t get enough of pranking Miley Cyrus, with the Australian actor posting a video to his Instagram Story on Monday of himself scaring the living daylights out of his fiancée.

The clip sees Cyrus walking up a set of stairs when Hemsworth simply screams at her, causing the 25-year-old to cover her face

“F— you, I hate you, I’m going to cry,” she exclaimed.

Appearing upset, the singer told Hemsworth she was “already scared” before the actor panned the camera to himself to give viewers a big grin.

In text overlaying the video, Hemsworth cracked, “She love when I do this.”

This isn’t the first time the pair’s pranks have made it to social media, with Cyrus sharing a video of Hemsworth scaring her last week.

In that video, the pair were riding in a car, with Cyrus filming a video of the pair singing along to the radio. Everything was going smoothly until Hemsworth pretended to lose control of the car, lunging at the camera screen and yelling “Oh s—.”

In response, a startled Cyrus fumbled the camera before yelling at her fiancé.

“I f—ing hate when he does this s—,” she captioned the clip.

As Cyrus and Hemsworth are a fairly private couple, it’s always a treat for fans to see the pair interacting together. While neither speaks much about the other in public, a source told Entertainment Tonight that things seem to be lining up when it comes to the couple’s wedding.

“They have been in love for almost nine years but the timing has never been right until now,” the source said. “Their massive careers, their ages and their families’ input has kept them from getting married.”

Both Cyrus and Hemsworth wear rings on their ring fingers, but the insider noted that the pair hasn’t tied the knot yet.

“She had been sporting her ring and wanted him to show his love and commitment in the same way,” the source explained. “Their friends refer to their rings as ‘promise rings’ and Liam and Miley are both good with that.”

As for the wedding itself, “Miley has come up with all sorts of different wedding plans,” according to the source, but the singer is keeping the important details close to the chest.

“She hasn’t announced anything because she is being very secretive so only their friends will know and at the very last minute,” the insider shared. “This time they are doing everything their own way.”

