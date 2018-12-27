Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Marriage License Issued in Tennessee

It’s official — Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are married!

TMZ reports that a marriage license has been issued for the couple in Tennessee, where they tied the knot over the weekend in an intimate ceremony.

The license was issued for Cyrus and Hemsworth in Williamson County on Dec. 18, five days before the pair tied the knot. Williamson County encompasses an area just outside Nashville, where the pair have a home.

After rumors of a wedding began swirling over the weekend, Cyrus confirmed her marriage on Wednesday with a series of romantic black-and-white photos of herself and her new husband from their wedding day.

The 26-year-old also retweeted a message from Nicholas Sparks, the author of The Last Song. The book was developed in tandem with the movie of the same name, which starred Cyrus and Hemsworth and was released in 2010. The couple met on the set of the film and started dating soon after.

“This makes me so happy,” Sparks wrote, adding his congratulations to the couple. Cyrus retweeted the message along with three red hearts.

Cyrus referenced her meeting with Hemsworth in one of her photos from the wedding, captioning one of the images “10 years later …..”

Cyrus’ family, including her mom, Tish, and sisters Brandi and Noah, were present at the wedding, though her dad, Billy Ray, hasn’t yet shown up in any photos. Hemsworth’s brothers, Chris and Luke, were also there, with family friend Conrad Jack Carr seemingly spilling the beans on the nuptials shortly after they happened.

Carr posted a photo on his Instagram Story of the Hemsworth brothers doing a “shotski,” with that photo displaying pink “Mr. and Mrs.” balloons in the background.

He also shared a snap of the newlyweds standing together, Miley’s white dress visible as the two gazed at something off-camera while standing behind a table bedecked with cupcakes and a cake that the couple appeared to be preparing to cut.

Miley’s confirmation posts also included a video of the star dancing along to Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson’s “Uptown Funk,” with the clip giving fans a full look at the bride’s simple and gorgeous silk gown. Miley recently collaborated with Ronson on his song “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” and made sure to tag the musician in the post.

