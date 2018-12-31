Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s Marriage License Could Have Spoiled Surprise Nuptials

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are ringing in the new year as husband and wife — but their big surprise could’ve easily been ruined.

The long-time couple surprised the world, just days after Christmas, when they posted photos on Instagram of themselves dressed in chic wedding attire. However, the two had planned on getting hitched prior to the surprise moment, signing a marriage license that could have spoiled their surprise.

Cyrus and Hemsworth took a trip down to the Williamson County, Tennessee courthouse on Dec. 18 and obtained a marriage license in person. They both presented their driver licenses and passports, then signed on the dotted lines according to court officials.

A few days later, the couple tied the knot during an intimate ceremony at their home in Nashville with close family and friends. So far, the newlyweds have not made any official statements, but their romantic posts say it all.

Fans speculated something special went down between the two when friends of the couple posted snapshots from the wedding on Instagram. Photos included Cyrus in her wedding gown and Hemsworth in his tuxedo while the two stood in front of cupcakes and a cake. Another photo depicted friends standing in front of Mr. and Mrs. balloons.

Both Cyrus and Hemsworth have confirmed their wedding on social media, sharing photos from the event and retweeting congratulatory tweets. Cyrus even replied to a fan who congratulated her for marrying the “hottest man in Hollywood” with “I knoooowwwww right?”The “Wrecking Ball” singer rocked a silk satin ivory gown from designer Vivienne Westwood and cost $9,000. The label confirmed that Cyrus selected the off-the-shoulder Long Cocotte Dress, which is part of the brand’s made to order section of its bridal line. The corseted design retails for $8,600 and is available from Vivienne Westwood New York.

They now have 30 days to return the document with a signature from the wedding officiant, and then they will be issued a legit marriage certificate that’s acknowledged by the state.

The two originally planned to wed in their Malibu home. Sadly, that was destroyed by the Woosley Fire in November.

According to a source close to the “Malibu” singer, the newlyweds had been prepping to say “I do” at their beloved ocean-side home, but were forced to move their wedding to Franklin, Tennessee.

“They had planned to get married in Malibu over the holidays when all of their families were together. After their Malibu house didn’t make the fire, they have been living at Miley’s Tennessee house,” a source told PEOPLE.

The now Mr. and Mrs. Cyrus-Hemsworth first met back in 2012 on the set of The Last Song and began dating shortly thereafter. The pair were quick to engage but broke it off in 2013. After taking a few years apart, the two reconciled and got engaged in 2016.